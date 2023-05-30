LIBERTY – Clifton Edward Collins, 91, passed away Thursday, May 25. He served the city of Liberty in many ways.
Collins started his career with the Liberty Police Department as a foot patrol officer in 1962, rising through the ranks until he was named police chief in 1970. He served in that role until 1992. He was then elected as a First Ward councilman in 1993 and was reelected in 1997 and 2001.
Liberty City Administrator Curt Wenson said city staff was saddened to hear of Collins' passing.
“He was a humble servant and leader who served our country and community for over six decades. He spent more than 40 years serving the city of Liberty in official capacities, including 30 years in the police department and then 12 as a councilmember,” Wenson said. “I got to know Ed after his time on council, but his connection continued well beyond that, always checking in on police officers, fellow retirees and colleagues. The Liberty community has lost an incredible servant and friend. He will be greatly missed.”
Retired Police Chief Jim Simpson spoke fondly of his former boss.
“Chief Collins hired me in 1985, when Liberty was very different than it is now. Ed rarely carried a gun and spoke to people more like their pastor than a police chief. He was a good man, a good mentor and a fine example of how police officers should interact with and treat the citizens. I will miss him,” Simpson said.
Retired police Lt. Duane Davidson shared several of his favorite memories of Collins.
“I first met Chief Collins in 1966 soon after I moved to Liberty at the age of 18,” he said. “I had met a Liberty police officer that was engaged to the young lady that lived across the street from me. The officer told me a lot about what it was like to be a police officer. That sparked an interest in me for a law enforcement career.”
After that encounter, Davidson made his way to the police station and met Collins, who was the deputy chief at the time with the rank of captain.
“In 1968 he convinced Chief Skip Jackson to hire me as a dispatcher. I always called him 'boss' every year I knew him. I was proud to work for him, even if we sometimes didn’t agree on what should be done,” Davidson said.
Davidson said Collins had a unique idea of “protect and serve.”
"Many times, he would leave the police station, saying he had to go take someone to the doctor as they didn’t have anyone to take them. I also saw him go to the grocery store and get groceries for an elderly person who needed them,” Davidson said.
Many times, Collins came up with ideas for how officers could better serve the community. He decided officers' cars should be equipped with shovels and trash bags to remove dead animals from the roadway. It was not a popular task for most on the department, Davidson explained.
“I have heard it said that he was just like Sheriff Andy Taylor of Mayberry. He was a concerned and caring person for the people of Liberty. Shortly after becoming chief of police, he decided that a blazer, slacks and shirt tie were more appropriate wear for him than the uniform,” he said. “They matched the color of our uniforms, and he displayed a plastic identification, identifying him as police chief. I don’t remember a time in all the years I worked with him did I ever see him carrying a gun.”
Davidson said Collins was well respected by the community and they loved his laid-back style of law enforcement.
“I was proud to work for him and with him," he said. “After his retirement, he came by the station and visited with me or called me at least once a week. He continually told me how proud he was of me. The last time he told me that was the week before he passed away. He continued to motivate me even after he retired. Liberty has lost a great member of the community."
