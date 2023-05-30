Chief Ed Collins

LIBERTY – Clifton Edward Collins, 91, passed away Thursday, May 25. He served the city of Liberty in many ways.

Collins started his career with the Liberty Police Department as a foot patrol officer in 1962, rising through the ranks until he was named police chief in 1970. He served in that role until 1992. He was then elected as a First Ward councilman in 1993 and was reelected in 1997 and 2001.

