KANSAS CITY — Area law enforcement agencies are investigating the case of two missing children and seek the public’s help in locating them.

According to Kansas City police, the two Black children, Avontay Reed, 7, and Kelvontae Cooper, 5, went missing Tuesday, Nov. 24, after police learned the children were not with their mother or their aunt, their current caretaker.

“We are talking with family, friends and the Children’s Division, who has custody of the children,” states a police release. “The family initially did not believe the children are in peril. We have learned there are historical facts indicating the mother has taken the children on several occasions and voluntarily given them to other caretakers. The mother has been located, but the children were not with her.”

Reed weighs 100 pounds, stands 4 feet seven inches tall and was last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Cooper is 4 feet four inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat, white shirt with red writing, blue jeans and brown shoes.

“We have no indication the children were abducted, therefore an Amber Alert is not applicable at this time. We are still committed to finding the children,” states the police release.

Anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Juvenile Section at 234-5150. The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information.