SMITHVILLE —The contractor working on the building at 188th Street and U.S. Highway 169 closed 188th Street from U.S. 169 to North Main Street Tuesday, April 27. The closure will continue through Friday, May 7, for utility work.
"They are asking that you use the suggested detour of 180th Street during that time," states a city release. Detour signs will be posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.