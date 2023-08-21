Road closures continue to impact traffic around Kearney, Smithville

Street maintenance crews contracted by the city of Smithville have been fast at work in the city for a week. Between Kearney and Smithville along Missouri Highway 92, MoDOT crews continue upgrades to the state highway.

 Submitted photo

CLAY COUNTY — With city street maintenance in Smithville and road construction along Missouri Highway 92 in and around Smithville and Kearney ongoing, road closures will continue through the rest of the summer and into fall.

In Smithville, Missouri Highway F from 172nd Street to Northeast 180th Street is closed Monday, Aug. 21 as is Northeast 180th Street from Highway F to Murphy Road.

