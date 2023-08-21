Road closures continue to impact traffic around Kearney, Smithville

Street maintenance crews contracted by the city of Smithville have been fast at work in the city for a week. Between Kearney and Smithville along Missouri Highway 92, MoDOT crews continue upgrades to the state highway.
CLAY COUNTY — With city street maintenance in Smithville and road construction along Missouri Highway 92 in and around Smithville and Kearney ongoing, road closures will continue through the rest of the summer and into fall.
In Smithville, Missouri Highway F from 172nd Street to Northeast 180th Street is closed Monday, Aug. 21 as is Northeast 180th Street from Highway F to Murphy Road.
“One lane will remain open, and they will have flaggers and a pilot truck directing traffic,” reads a city social media post about the work.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and again Tuesday, Aug. 22, East Meadow Street in Smithville will be closed between Winner Avenue and Liberty Road to allow for sewer connection work. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.
Between Kearney and Smithville, work from the Missouri Department of Transportation for paving and traffic adjustments on Highway 92 continues.
Now through Sept. 7, east- and westbound Highway 92 will have slower traffic with a flag operation in place between Mt. Olivet and Long roads.
Road construction closures elsewhere along Highway 92 are also in place. These closures are expected to run through Oct. 19, weather permitting. Closures are: Highway 92 east of WHB Road and west of Missouri Route C, Missouri Route E on the north side of Highway 92, North Stark Avenue at Highway 92 and Francis Road at Highway 92.
“This work is a part of the Highway 92 Roadway Safety Improvement Project and is a continuation of the work that began on April 3,” reads a city post about the road construction. “Motorists are advised to follow the signed detour route or seek alternate routes if necessary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.