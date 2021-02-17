CLAY COUNTY — As morning commuters are heading into work, Missouri Department of Transportation warns those on the road to be cautious as all roadways leading south of the Missouri River are at least partially covered with snow Wednesday, Feb. 18.

In the Northland, as of 7:02 a.m., Missouri Highways 152 to Interstate 35, Interstate 35 to Missouri Highway 210 and U.S. Highway 69 to the Ray County line are partially covered with snow.

Interstate 29 from the Platte County line to Clay County is mostly clear, but I-35 from Clay County to Jackson County line is covered in snow, according to MoDOT.

As of 7:52 a.m., there was a crash reported on northbound I-29 about three-tenths of a mile before Highway 210.

Another crash was reported 8:09 a.m. on I-35 about four-tenths of a mile before Missouri Highway 33. According to MoDOT, drivers can expect a delay in both areas for about an hour as crews work to clear the crash.

For more traffic condition reports, visit https://traveler.modot.org/report/modottext.aspx?filterDistrict=ALL&filterCounty=CLAY.