KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be widening Missouri Highway 92, requiring a full closure of the highway between Mt. Olivet Road and Missouri Highway E starting Tuesday, Aug. 2 and running through Nov. 15.

Area access will be limited to residential and local traffic only during the closure. Signed detours will be in place. All work is weather permitting.

This work is part of a larger MoDOT project to make improvements in the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 92 from Missouri Highway DD to Nation Road.

For potential impacts to traffic, review KC Scout cameras at kcscout.net. For more information about MoDOT projects or events, visit modot.mo.gov/kansascity.