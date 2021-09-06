CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will make the following traffic change as part of the Buck O’Neil/U.S. Highway 169 Missouri River Bridge replacement project. All work is weather dependent.
Crews will close the left lane of southbound U.S. 169, 1.5 miles south of Highway 9, beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 and continuing until Wednesday, Sept. 29, according to a press release from MoDOT.
Crews will be grading and widening southbound U.S. 169 at the downtown airport north interchange.
This is all part of constructing a new Buck O’Neil Bridge. The new Missouri River bridge will cost close to $220 million to construct and is expected to be completed by 2024.
The current Buck O’Neil Memorial Bridge is nearing the end of its projected service life.
