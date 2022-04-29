CLAY COUNTY — The proverbial pleasant spring weather seems intrinsically linked to roadwork. Within Clay County, three projects may have drivers making detours or experiencing delays.

Nightly pavement repairs to portions of Interstate 35

Missouri Department of Transportation crews are making nightly pavement repairs along portions of northbound and southbound Interstate 35 between mile marker 8 and mile marker 15 from 7 p.m. each evening until 5:30 a.m. the following mornings through the end of May.

According to MoDOT, this work will involves lane closures and motorists could experience delays in the area. All work is weather permitting.

For potential impacts to traffic, drivers can review KC Scout cameras at kcscout.net.

Ramp closures at Broadway/Sixth Street

The ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to Broadway/Sixth Street and the ramp from Beardsley Road to Broadway/Sixth Street will be closed beginning Monday, May 2 for approximately two and a half months, according to MoDOT. This work is part of the construction of the new U.S. Highway 169 Buck O’Neil Bridge over the Missouri River.

The new bridge will cost close to $220 million to construct and is expected to be completed by 2024.

Eastbound Missouri 210 bridge

Crews will begin work on the eastbound Missouri Highway 210 bridges over Brighton Road and Searcy Creek Parkway to do bridge deck replacements beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, May 9. Work will continue through late August. Traffic will detour onto the ramps and the outer road providing one continuous lane of traffic, stated a MoDOT release.

A right lane closure will be in place before the off-ramp along Highway 210 at North Chouteau Trafficway. Traffic will be directed to the eastbound off-ramp at Brighton Road and will travel along the eastbound outer road and back to eastbound Highway 210 via the on-ramp at Searcy Creek Parkway.

Southbound traffic traveling on Brighton Road and Searcy Creek Parkway will not be allowed to travel eastbound and will be rerouted westbound to North Chouteau Trafficway via a signed detour.

This work could also cause delays for motorists in the area.