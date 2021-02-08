CLAY COUNTY — Roadways and sidewalks, especially bridges and overpasses, are expected to be slick Monday, Feb. 8, as a winter weather advisory for Clay County was issued for the area until 3 p.m.

"Please use caution if traveling," states a weather service release. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute."

Drivers are urged to slow down, leave early if needed and leave plenty of space between their vehicle and others' while on the road.