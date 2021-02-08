CLAY COUNTY — Roadways and sidewalks, especially bridges and overpasses, are expected to be slick Monday, Feb. 8, as a winter weather advisory for Clay County was issued for the area until 3 p.m.
"Please use caution if traveling," states a weather service release. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute."
Drivers are urged to slow down, leave early if needed and leave plenty of space between their vehicle and others' while on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.