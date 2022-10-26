featured top story Roadwork comes to I-35 Oct 26, 2022 Oct 26, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will complete bridge repairs along southbound Interstate 35, north of Kearney at the bridge over Holt Creek/Muddy Fork.This closes the outside lane of southbound I-35 at mile marker 29.6 leading up to the bridge. Repairs are ongoing and weather permitting, the roadway will reopen at 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.There will be one lane open at all times during repairs. More from this section Too Often, Women Aren't Told of Sexual Side Effects of Cancer Treatments Pain Relief in a FLASH: Radiation Treatments Lasting Seconds May Advance Cancer Care Health Highlights: Oct. 25, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Eagles 1 seed in district tournament Kearney falls to Platte County in District Championship Clay County voters to decide commercial property surtax rate ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Will Likely Span 2 Seasons Leslie Jordan did not expect to have a career in country music Martha Stewart: Pete Davidson is sort of cute King Charles starts his day being serenaded by bagpipes Orlando Bloom thanks Katy Perry for always making him smile on her 38th birthday Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNorthland businessman leaves legacy of leadership, benevolenceSmithville tops Grandview in 'mature' victory2 area butchers head to Wichita for meat-cutting challengeIllinois man killed after truck runs red light in St. Charles CountyMissouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanutsSmithville imposes strength across state linesThompson sworn in as county prosecuting attorneyBank vice president shares breast cancer storyOne Missouri businessman's question could lead to a 50% county tax cut2 vie for top county commission seat Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Nov 11 Living Proof Live With Beth Moore Fri, Nov 11, 2022 Nov 12 Living Proof Live With Beth Moore Sat, Nov 12, 2022
