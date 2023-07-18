Road work
Submitted illustration

CLAY COUNTY — Crews with Missouri Department of Transportation will continue pavement patching along portions of Interstate 35 near Missouri Highway PP, Wednesday through Friday, July 19 to 21. Drivers should be alert as there could be delays in the area. All work is weather permitting.

Crews will close one lane of traffic on northbound I-35 from Highway 92 to mile marker 27 starting at 3 a.m. The closure will remain until 2 p.m. on these days. One lane of southbound traffic will be closed on I-35 from Highway 92 to mile marker 92 starting at 7 a.m. This closure will be in place until 7 p.m. on these workdays.

