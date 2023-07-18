CLAY COUNTY — Crews with Missouri Department of Transportation will continue pavement patching along portions of Interstate 35 near Missouri Highway PP, Wednesday through Friday, July 19 to 21. Drivers should be alert as there could be delays in the area. All work is weather permitting.
Crews will close one lane of traffic on northbound I-35 from Highway 92 to mile marker 27 starting at 3 a.m. The closure will remain until 2 p.m. on these days. One lane of southbound traffic will be closed on I-35 from Highway 92 to mile marker 92 starting at 7 a.m. This closure will be in place until 7 p.m. on these workdays.
In addition to these closures, pavement resurfacing and shoulder work that has required the closure of both eastbound and westbound Highway 92 between Mt. Olivet Road and Long Road will continue. Work was expected to end in July but has been extended until 5 p.m. Aug. 11.
From 5 a.m. Monday, July 24 until Aug. 11, Century Drive will be closed as will Highway 92 east of Missouri Highway DD to Long Road and Mt. Olivet Road at Highway 92.
“Motorists are advised to follow the signed detour route or seek alternate routes if necessary,” reads a MoDOT release about the work.
This project is focused on safety improvements in the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 92 from Liberty Road to Nation Road.
“Crews have completed four sections of this six-section project. Safety improvements vary depending on the section, but improvements include widened lanes, lengthened culverts, additional turn lanes, intersection site distance improvements and resurfacing,” state MoDOT. “The final section scheduled for construction on Route 92 will be from WHB road to east of Route C. Crews plan to complete construction on this section in the 2023 calendar year.”
