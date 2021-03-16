Route 92 improvement project road closures begin March 22

CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin making traffic changes as part of the Route 92 improvement project in Clay County, according to a press release from MoDOT.

Crews will close all lanes of eastbound and westbound Route 92 between Liberty Street and Mount Olivet Road, beginning Monday, March 22 and continuing through Saturday, May 1 for route improvement work. This will be a closure that is marked as 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All work is weather dependent.

This is all part of a multi-phase road widening and safety improvement project. Crews will widen lanes and shoulders along the route, turn lanes will be added and the route will be resurfaced. The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022. For complete details of the project, go to modot.org/route-92-roadway-safety-improvement-project.