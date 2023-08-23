NKC rendering 1

The North Kansas City ballpark district location is owned by the Merriman family. The Northland site is located about 2.5 miles away from the downtown Kansas City location and sits on roughly 90 acres near Fayette and 18th streets in North Kansas City.

 Submitted illustration

CLAY COUNTY — In a well-awaited announcement Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Kansas City Royals unveiled renderings for two new ballpark options, one in Jackson County and one in Clay County. Both were released as part of the ball club’s plan to build a new $2 billion stadium.

The team’s lease agreement at Kauffman Stadium in Jackson County expires in January 2031 and organization leaders said the plan is to move the team before then. In January, the Royals said the team was considering 14 potential sites. That list was narrowed to two this summer. The Royals are expected to announce the winning location in September.

NKC stadium rendering at night

The proposed Northland ballpark district location would include development of a hotel, park, performing art space and more.
Download PDF Royals economic stadium study
NKC rendering 3

In a letter to the public released in May by North Kansas City Mayor Bryant Delong, Nolte and Clay County Western Commissioner Seat 2 Commissioner Scott Wagner, the three said the Clay County location plan “would include commercial, residential development and entertainment experiences adjacent to the stadium, complementing the amazing businesses and entertainment options that already exist in downtown North Kansas City today.”

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at ALubinski@cherryroad.com, @myCTAmanda1 on Twitter or 903-6001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.