The North Kansas City ballpark district location is owned by the Merriman family. The Northland site is located about 2.5 miles away from the downtown Kansas City location and sits on roughly 90 acres near Fayette and 18th streets in North Kansas City.
In a letter to the public released in May by North Kansas City Mayor Bryant Delong, Nolte and Clay County Western Commissioner Seat 2 Commissioner Scott Wagner, the three said the Clay County location plan “would include commercial, residential development and entertainment experiences adjacent to the stadium, complementing the amazing businesses and entertainment options that already exist in downtown North Kansas City today.”
CLAY COUNTY — In a well-awaited announcement Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Kansas City Royals unveiled renderings for two new ballpark options, one in Jackson County and one in Clay County. Both were released as part of the ball club’s plan to build a new $2 billion stadium.
The team’s lease agreement at Kauffman Stadium in Jackson County expires in January 2031 and organization leaders said the plan is to move the team before then. In January, the Royals said the team was considering 14 potential sites. That list was narrowed to two this summer. The Royals are expected to announce the winning location in September.
Details on the 2 options
The Jackson County site is on 27 acres in the East Village in downtown Kansas City near 12th and Cherry streets.
The Northland site is located about 2.5 miles away, on roughly 90 acres near Fayette and 18th streets in North Kansas City. Both plans would create ballpark districts that include the stadium and other amenities. The Northland location would include development of a hotel, park, performing art space and more.
Economic impact
According to an economic impact study the Royals had done, the new stadium’s construction would create about 20,000 jobs, resulting in about $1.2 billion in labor income and an estimated total economic output of $2.8 billion. Projected full-, part- and temporary jobs created by the stadium operation once open and in its first year are estimated at 600.
The study, done by HR&A Advisors, reports either site will include a ballpark district and lead to “increased spending within the ballpark, new tourism to greater KC and more retail spending and hotel stays,” reads the study. “In the first year of stadium operation, a new ballpark district has the potential to provide $185 million in net new regional economic input.”
What Clay County leaders are doing
Clay County leaders and developers have been working hard to attract the ball club.
“Plans and communications have been positive and resulted in an ongoing dialogue that could create a neighborhood centric ballpark — similar to Wrigley Field and the surrounding ‘Wrigleyville’ in Chicago. Our objective is to create a place where fans and visitors to the Northland can enjoy best-in-class sports experiences and live, work, play in a thriving and safe urban ballpark neighborhood,” the letter reads.
“Smart business owners are seeing that Clay County is not only one of the fastest growing counties in the state, but also one of the safest with some of the best school districts you can find. People and businesses alike are seeing the direction we are going and aspire to be here. The Royals are smart to be looking at Clay County, and depending on the details, it could be a win-win-win for our county residents, businesses and the Royals,” Clay County Eastern Seat 2 Commissioner Jay Johnson told the Courier-Tribune after it was announced the location was one of two final options being considered.
“You’d have to be a fool to not want the Royals in North Kansas City, but it would need and should be a vote of the people,” Clay County Eastern At-Large Commissioner JoAnn Lawson said after hearing the county was a finalist. “I’m for it depending on what role (the Royals) play in it.”
DeLong and Clay County Economic Development Council Executive Director David Slater are also touting the push to move the Royals into Clay County.
Possible funding
How much in a proposed sales tax the Royals may ask for to offset their estimated $1 billion private investment remains to be seen, but the tax would impact taxpayers in whatever county is selected as the winning plan. Voters in the winning site county would have to vote to approve the plan. Currently, the Royals and Chiefs benefit from a 3/8-cent sales tax in Jackson County.
“I have no idea what the Royals will ask for, but when they do, the North Kansas City Council and Clay County Commission will evaluate the request and determine if the ask is appropriate for their constituents. If yes, then the county commission will vote whether to put the question on the ballot and the residents of Clay County will make the final decision. Leave no doubt that the possibility is feasible and the opportunity to get this recognition for Clay County has been priceless,” wrote Slater in a July newsletter from the county EDC.
Western At-Large Commissioner Jason Withington is a die-hard baseball and Royals fan. He said if the team decides to call Clay County home, it will be a “game changer” for the county and NKC.
“It would be the largest economic development project in the county’s history,” he told the Courier-Tribune in a previous interview.
