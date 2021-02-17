RT Store to close at end of month

LIBERTY — Rebuilding Together Kansas City’s RT Store will be closing at the end of the month.

The nonprofit’s executive director Clay McQuerry said the community organization is doing fine, but the retail store at 1908 Plumbers Way, No. 300 has not survived the pandemic.

“It’s not like we can do anything like Amazon where people can shop online,” he said. “This is the sort of place that had rotating stock and people really had to come in here.”

McQuerry said he wants the community to know that the almost two-decade-old Liberty-based nonprofit which works at transforming the homes and lives of low-income families, seniors, people living with disabilities, and veterans, is still going strong.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The last day will be Feb. 27.