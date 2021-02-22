Safety improvements coming to Highway 92

CLAY COUNTY — Missouri Highway 92 between Kearney and Smithville will receive $7 million in needed safety improvements this summer after a road safety audit was conducted on the roadway between U. S. Highways 169 and 69.

According to the improvement plan, lanes between Nation Road in Kearney and Liberty Road in Smithville will be widened to 12 feet. In addition, 2-foot shoulders will be added throughout, culverts will be lengthened, site distance will be improved at the intersections with WHB Road and Five Corners Road and turn lanes will be added at Tillman Road and Missouri Highways A and C. Highway 92 will also be resurfaced between Missouri Highway DD and Nation Road and center line and edge line rumble stripes will be reinstalled.

“Due to the limited space to work on (Highway) 92, various road and lane closures will be needed during construction. Motorist may encounter detours or flagging operations while the work is ongoing,” states a release. “Residents along (Highway) 92 will have access to their property during construction.

More project information and a chance for the public to comment can be found by clicking here.