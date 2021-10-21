CLAY COUNTY A recent scam now making the rounds in Clay county involves a person calling registered sex offenders claiming to be a sheriff’s office detective.

According to a release, the Sheriff’s Office’s Sex Offender Registration and Enforcement Unit has received multiple calls from sex offenders who reported a man calling them and saying they needed to come to the sheriff’s office because “their DNA got mixed up.”

The impersonator also allegedly provided the address of the sheriff’s office, 12 S. Water St. in Liberty.

"When the real detectives called the number provided, an automated message said it was the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and offered a realistic-sounding phone tree. A detective left a message for the 'Sex Offender Unit' in the phone tree, posing as a sex offender. He received a call back the next day from a scammer claiming to be a CCSO detective. The scammer told the real detective that his DNA was mixed up. The fake detective further said he was 'handling a federal matter," reports the sheriff's office.

The scam calls sometimes include an ask for money.

"(The impersonator) also wants offenders to go to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, perhaps to inconvenience them or CCSO staff. When confronted with his lie, the scammer became verbally aggressive," states a sheriff's office release about an investigation into officer impersonation.

Registered sex offenders who have questions can call 407-3720. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office monitors more than 420 sex offenders.