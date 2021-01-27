Due to inclement weather conditions, Liberty Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 27. All students scheduled for in-person learning will now shift to virtual learning from home. Families and/or students will be emailed with virtual learning work for today from their teachers or school. An LPS Virtual Schedule for Families document has also been developed and was shared in a recent communication.

The LPS Before/After School Age Care program, or Kid's Zone, will be open and available at Liberty Oaks Elementary from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for those children enrolled in the program. Children are asked to be signed in by 9 a.m.

Kearney School District will have an AMI Day. Students will stay home and do virtual learning. Kids Club & EEC are closed.

In North Kansas City's district, there will be no in-person classes. All students will learn virtually and should log in to Canvas and complete assignments from home.

NKC Administrative offices will be open. All employees who have essential responsibilities should report to work or work from home, following guidance from Human Resources.

NKC Adventure Club will open at its combined snow day sites at 7:15 a.m. There will be no drive-through meal distribution or weekly meal kit pick up today.

Smithville Schools will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 27. This includes all in-person and virtual modes of learning.

Innovation Learning will be open in Smithville and available at Horizon Elementary from 7:30 a.m. tp 6 p.m. for all children enrolled in the program.

A make-up day for Smithville students will be President's Day, Feb. 15.