CLAY COUNTY — A school resource deputy with Clay County Sheriff’s Office had to request assistance to break up a large fight at Winnetonka High School Friday, April 21.
The deputy asked for any nearby law enforcement to come to the high school at 1:04 p.m. as the disturbance was taking place on the second floor.
“What started as a fight between two teens grew to eight teens with a crowd of approximately 40 to 50 students gathered around,” said Sarah Boyd, the sheriff’s office public relations manager. “As the school resource deputy on scene and school staff tried to break up the altercation, staff members were assaulted.”
Deputies from multiple units as well as highway patrolmen and Kansas City police responded to the school to restore order.
“The school was placed on lock-and-teach during the incident. It took less than 10 minutes to get the situation under control,” said Boyd.
Deputies took four students – all juveniles who will not be publicly identified as they are minors – into custody. One student was transported to the hospital with a minor leg injury suffered in the fight.
“Shortly after the incident, a school bus struck the parked, unoccupied patrol vehicle of a deputy who had responded to assist. No one was hurt,” said Boyd.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and will turn findings over to the Clay County Juvenile Office for determination of charges. It is unclear what started the fight.
More details on this developing story will be published as details become available.
