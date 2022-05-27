CLAY COUNTY — While the end of the school year is normally a time to celebrate, in Uvalde, Texas, it has become a time of morning after a tragic school shooting left more than 20, including 19 elementary students, dead.

As with the rest of the country, school districts across the Northland are reeling from the fact another school shooting has taken place in America.

“On behalf of every member of the Bulldog family, we offer our condolences to the families of the victims in Uvalde, TX, and extend support for the entire community,” wrote the Kearney district on its Facebook page May 25.

“As we put our kiddos to bed tonight, our hearts break over the unspeakable tragedy that occurred earlier today in Texas. Please join us in sending our thoughts to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District,” wrote Liberty Public Schools on its Facebook page the day of the massacre.

As a result of the tragedy in Texas, local districts have partnered with local law enforcement to increase security around schools in the last week of the school year, which for many across the Northland ends Friday. May 27.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office, which provides school resource deputies to the district, is providing added visible presence in North Kansas City Schools.

“Hug your kids, and we'll do everything we can to keep them safe," a social media post from the office reads.

“Officers are doing everything within their ability to insure that our schools are safe. Don’t be surprised, or alarmed, if you see an SPD car at one of our schools,” wrote Smithville Police Department of Facebook.

Schools in Kearney are also seeing an added police presence.

“We're grateful for the ongoing support of the Kearney Police Department. KPD patrol officers are providing additional safety and security at all of our schools as we close out the year. This is a great example of the communitywide effort needed to keep our children safe and sound,” wrote the district on Facebook May 26.

More details on how the incidents in Texas are impacting local districts will be published in an upcoming edition of the Courier-Tribune.