SMITHVILLE — Investigators are still wanting to know what happened to Ryan L. Weeks, a father who went missing from Smithville in February. Weeks is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was born Aug. 7, 1975.
Weeks was last seen between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at a gas station, The Station, near Missouri Highway 152 and North Brighton Avenue in Kansas City, by a friend who told investigators he was staying in that area.
“During their conversation, Weeks indicated he was living approximately 1 1/2 miles from the gas station. He has been known to frequent the Brass Rail and play pool,” states a police department release posted to social media this spring.
Weeks, who at the time of his disappearance worked at KoZak’s Laketown Grill in Smithville, was last seen in Smithville Feb. 27 at Town Tavern, a local bar in downtown Smithville on Main Street.
For nine months, Smithville police and his daughter have searched for him.
Kaitlyn Wood told Kansas City reporters she has passed out flyers at businesses and she, along with her father’s friends, have walked the Smithville community searching for anyone who knows where her dad could be. They’ve canvassed wooded areas and fields.
“The not knowing where he is at and what could have happened, it hurts,” Wood told KCTV 5. “It’s been nine months. It’s the slowest nine months ever.”
According to Smithville police, Weeks did not have a phone or a car when he went missing. Smithville police detective Kat Ford said Weeks also did not pick up his last paycheck from KoZak’s. The missing man has ties to Smithville, Platte City and Kansas City. Investigators initially received a slew of tips.
“We’ve been chasing leads as they come in, but nothing that has been phoned in or provided to us … has panned out,” said Ford.
Anyone with information can contact the Smithville Police Department dispatch at (816) 858-3521 or anonymously call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.
“Our investigation is still open, it’s very much active,” said Ford. “We are happy to run down any leads anyone has. We do ask that they take pictures. So if they think they see a person, it doesn’t do us much good when they say, ‘Hey, we saw a person that looks like him.' ... That’s very difficult for us to track that person down. What’s been very helpful, is people taking photos and attaching them to their tips. That’s helpful to us.”
Ford added that time is of the essence when it comes to tips.
“If someone sees someone they think is Ryan, they should immediately put that into Crime Stoppers tips,” she said. Tips can be provided online at KCcrimestoppers.com or in the free mobile app P3Tips. A QR code for the online reporting tool is available attached to this story at MyCourierTribune.com.
