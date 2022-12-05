Crime Stoppers info
Ryan Weeks

SMITHVILLE — Investigators are still wanting to know what happened to Ryan L. Weeks, a father who went missing from Smithville in February. Weeks is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was born Aug. 7, 1975.

Weeks was last seen between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at a gas station, The Station, near Missouri Highway 152 and North Brighton Avenue in Kansas City, by a friend who told investigators he was staying in that area.

