Search underway for 2 dogs after livestock allegedly attacked

PLATTE COUNTY — Originally and mistakenly described as six wolf hybrids on the loose, Platte County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Department of Conservation have been on the lookout for two remaining runaway dogs. The six dogs got loose from a property near Missouri Highway 92 and Hornback Road outside of Smithville. Law enforcement was alerted after reports were made that livestock were being endangered by the dogs.

“There was a fenced enclosure and one of them was able to make a hole,” said Platte County Sheriff Public Information Officer Maj. Erik Holland.

After consulting with MDC, it was determined with a lineage test the dogs are not wolf hybrids, but a mix of domestic dog species.

“We involved the Department of Conservation when we were originally told they were wolf hybrids,” Holland said. “That turned out not to be the case.”

With goats and chickens attacked on neighboring properties, Holland said one of the escaped dogs was shot by a nearby property owner after attacking livestock. One returned home on its own and another two were relocated by the owner. Two that remain loose have black fur.

“Generally, when we are dealing with escaped animals, our animal patrol officer will go and patrol the area to see if he can locate them,” Holland said. “Then, he will try to catch them using a catch pole or tranquilizer dart if necessary.”

Residents are asked not to approach the dogs if seen as they may or may not be dangerous. Instead, people are encouraged to call the Platte County Sheriff's Office at 858-3521.

This is a developing story, more details on the remaining dogs will be published when available.