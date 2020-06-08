KANSAS CITY — Police are looking for Marina Bischoff, 39, a woman last seen leaving the Kansas City Police's Shoal Creek Patrol Division in the Northland, located at 6801 NE Pleasant Valley Road, on the morning of May 28.

According to a Kansas City police release, Bischoff was arrested after 10:30 p.m. May 27 on an allegation of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

“She was released on a signature bond per COVID-19 protocols to reduce detention populations of nonviolent offenders. Detention staff deemed her competent to be released. She left the station with everything she arrived with,” states the release.

Bischoff is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

“Witnesses saw her walk east from the station to a neighborhood at Crystal and Corrington. She came back to Pleasant Valley Road and was seen walking toward Interstate 435. That was the last sighting of her,” states the Kansas City Police release.

A search with nearly 100 volunteers and Missouri Search and Rescue canines has been conducted along I-435 from Pleasant Valley Road to Brighton Avenue, states the police release.

Anyone with information on Bischoff’s whereabouts is asked call the Kansas City police’s Missing Persons Section at 234-5136.