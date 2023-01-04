The year that was 2022 was one of many impactful moments. As we in the Courier-Tribune newsroom looked back on the top headlines from the year, several themes emerged. Part I of this two-part series looked at the first half of the year, while the second here looks at the last half of 2022.
In addition to this content, more Year in Review coverage, including a countdown of the 10 most read news and sports stories online is published at MyCourierTribune.com.
In August, the Courier-Tribune spoke with Jennifer Vernon, director of Child, Youth and Family Clinical Services with Synergy Services Inc. about her new teammate Rasta, a golden retriever who is now being used as a therapy dog to provide comfort to those dealing with trauma.
Jennifer Hurst, Synergy Services director of Development, calls Vernon and Rasta an award-winning staff team.
“The kids seemingly feel instant safety,” Hurst said. “He makes people feel loved. I know a lot of our staff responds with what he invokes from the kids. The staff seems more relaxed when Rasta is around.”
A story in the Sept. 1 edition of the Courier-Tribune highlighted the special relationship between Caleb Shonkwiler and Erica Venancio. In late July, Venancio, a Liberty resident and mother, made the gift of a living donation of her right kidney to Shonkwiler, 13.
“I saw Caleb’s mom’s post on the Liberty Swap and Shop and ended up sharing it,” Venancio said. “The request stayed with me. I did my research on transplants and it was something I could consider.”
Venancio went to KU and Caleb to Children’s Mercy. She was in the hospital for three days and Caleb nine.
“Our families will always be intertwined. It’s so much more rewarding than I thought,” said the donor.
In September, a mother whose life was saved by Liberty Fire Department crew got to thank the first responders. On Aug. 12, the mother of three was on Spring Street and developed chest pain. Paramedics found the new mother having a heart attack and then cardiac arrest.
“I was bent over to look at some baby clothes that my sister sent,” said Jessica Kohn. “I felt this tight pressure in my chest and I was lightheaded. I sat on the ground and managed to dial the phone.”
After getting out of the hospital in August, Kohn and her family went to the Liberty Fire Department to thank those that saved her life. “I wouldn’t be here without you guys,” she said. “I get to be here for my family.”
As a way of honoring their mother’s life and her mission to bring joy and ministry in her own way to others, Cathy Ham, Karen Clinesmith and Sharon Bash told the Courier-Tribune about how they were continuing to make the pocket quilts their mother loved to do. Their mother, Erlene O’Brien, 98, passed away in late September.
Each little pocket square has a message explaining how holding onto it can help you remember you are not alone in times of difficulty. “Right now, we have hit 1,523 pocket prayer quilts,” Bash said, smiling. “I had to pinky promise to continue the effort.”
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Courier-Tribune spoke with survivor Jackie Murtha, who fought and beat triple negative breast cancer. Murtha attributes her positive mental outlook to her outcome.
“I am of the belief that I was mentally prepared for it all,” she explained. “I didn’t want cancer, but I had fabulous doctors. If I had a question, I called and they provided answers. I cried a little bit, but there were no real meltdowns. I was not that person who sat in the house saying, ‘Woe is me.’ Find a hobby and stay busy.”
In November, it was announced Dr. Amy Patel was named the 2022 Chiefs Fan of Year. Patel, who serves as the breast radiologist and medical director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital. Patel is also an assistant professor of radiology at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, chair of the American College of Radiology Advocacy Network and president of the American Association for Women in Radiology.
A local teen hero, Ava Donegan, a senior at Oak Park High School, was honored in mid-November for helping save an Excelsior Springs’ police officer’s life. Donegan and a friend had been in Excelsior Springs in October when they witnessed the officer get shot.
“When the officer said, ‘Can you help me with my tourniquet?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely, I can help you with your tourniquet,’” Donegan told reporters after the incident.
For her heroism and quick-thinking, Donegan was awarded the first-commissioned sheriff’s office challenge coin by Sheriff Will Akin, was awarded a challenge coin by Excelsior Springs Police Chief Greg Dull, had a proclamation read in her honor by Excelsior Springs Mayor Sharon Powell and was awarded a $2,000 scholarship by Chuck Anderson Ford.
Liberty Hospital safety engineer Rob Kinnard sees Santa Claus as the spirit of generosity. That quality resonates with Kinnard daily, especially when he gets to help St. Nick by dressing as him around the holidays.
“Think about the impression you want to make on others,” he explained. “Is there a chance to offer a small gift of time? Make that choice every day to lift up another and let them know that they are important. My mission statement is ‘My day is successful when your day is successful.’”
A mother and son who used to live in Kearney sued the Kearney School District and Durham School Services, the district’s school bus company, in federal court in July on behalf of their family for racial harassment and breach of contract.
Tiffaney Whitt and her adult child Jeremiah Parker, on behalf of the other Whitt children that are minors, contend the family “almost immediately” began to encounter racial harassment upon moving to Kearney in 2020. The suit further contends Parker and the other children suffered continued racial harassment in schools, on school property and the school bus while in the school district, which included the 2020-21 school year.
The “Parker et al v. Kearney School District et al” court case continues and is scheduled for a jury trial in January of 2024.
School facility developments
Schools in Clay County began another school year in August, with many in the Courier-Tribune coverage area seeing staff that included new and first-year educators. Emily Miller joined Kearney Schools as superintendent, saying public education allows students, no matter where they are in socioeconomic status, “to move forward and advance in life,” she said. “That commitment to what we do and who we serve on a day-to-day basis is so critical.”
Liberty Public Schools had around a dozen new or returning teachers who are products of the school district’s education system on staff. Sarah Latham and Cal’ab London joined staff at Liberty North High School. Jeff Haynes joined staff at Smithville Middle School as assistant principal.
As the 2022-23 school year began, Courier-Tribune staff sat down with school district leaders to discuss what schools did over the summer break to better prepare for possible emergencies like school shootings after the tragedy that happened in Uvalde, Texas.
In Kearney, the Hall Pass system was instituted, which requires all visitors to show their government-issued ID upon entering a school facility. The ID is scanned and a badge is printed. The district also began the comprehensive plan updating process. In Liberty Public Schools, additional security officers were added to staff. In Smithville, the district added a school resource officer.
Thanks to passage of the county constitution and statewide congressional redistricting, a slew of federal and state districts were changed and the county commission expanded to seven members from three.
Clay County is part of the Fifth and Sixth U.S. House districts. With redistricting, the fifth lost rural counties of Saline, Ray and Lafayette, and the lines outside Kansas City in Jackson and Clay counties shifted, impacting what is now an area represented by U.S. House Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II. The Sixth District, the state’s largest, now covers most of the area north of the Missouri River and all but the counties adjacent to the river in northeast Missouri.
Changes to boundaries in Missouri House Districts 12, 15 and 16 impacted Clay County voters as did changes in Missouri House Districts 12, 17 and 38. Areas of Smithville and around Smithville Lake are no longer part of House District 12 and are now in House District 8. This area is currently represented by Josh Hurlbert. In addition, a slew of voters once in Missouri House District 17 in the Liberty and Kansas City area are now in House District 38. Many of those previously in House District 38, like those around Kearney and Excelsior Springs, are now be part of House District 39. Missouri District 38 was represented by Republican Doug Richey, who shifted to District 39.
House District 38 had a contested Republican primary ballot, but no Democratic contender, meaning voters chose Chris Lonsdale to be their next state representative.
Voters in the Aug. 2 primary also had to choose one of five candidates for an at-large eastern commissioner seat that carries a two-year term from candidates James “Jim” Shrimpton, JoAnn Lawson, Scott Hayes, Noell Shull and Steve Wolcott. Wolcott and Lawson won the primary and Lawson won the general election. She was sworn into office Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Voters also had to select two from four eastern commissioner seat 2 candidates in the August primary. This seat carries a four-year term. Candidates were Jay R. Johnson, Sherry C. Duffett, Lynn Spalding and Vern Windsor. Johnson and Duffett won and faced off in the November general election with Johnson winning. He was sworn into office this week as well.
Western at-large candidates were Jason Withington, Josiah Bechthold and Kenneth Jamison. This seat carries a two-year term. Western seat 2 candidates were Rodney Phillips, Sharon Spero and Scott Wagner. This seat carries a four-year term. Withington and Jamison won the primary and faced off in November with Withington winning out and being sworn in this week. Wagner, because he took more than 50% of the primary vote, automatically won the western seat 2 position. He too was sworn in this week.
Voters who cast their Clay County ballots in November said they want to see lower commercial property surtax rates by approving Proposition A. Passage means the county will drop its commercial property surtax by 15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation from $1.59 to $1.44, making it the same as Jackson County’s surtax rate.
Recreational marijuana is now legal in the Show-Me State after voters approved Amendment 3 on election night in November. The amendment went into effect Dec. 8, but Missourians won’t be able to buy marijuana products recreationally until Feb. 6.
Owners of the Arby’s off Shanks Avenue in Kearney told the public in July 2022 they planned to rebuild the fast food restaurant after an April fire destroyed its current location. The cause of the fire was not determined and no injuries were reported.
To date, no construction has begun and the lot remains nearly empty.
In late July, city leaders in Liberty dedicated Anderson Dog Park in Ruth Moore Park. The dog area is tucked into the northwestern corner of the park.
City leaders in Kearney again looked into options and logistics for bringing a public pool back to the city. In August, leaders sought requests for qualifications for land and pool facility planning. To date, no official plans have been set.
In August, Worlds of Fun announced amusement parkgoers in 2023 would be delighted with a slew of changes in honor of the park’s 50th anniversary. Offerings will include a reimagined Zambezi Zinger roller coaster. Preseason ticket sales are available now at https://www.worldsoffun.com/.
Ongoing squabbles over the Mid-Continent Public Library budget and how funding is spent continued during the Board of Trustees meeting Sept. 20. The board ultimately rolled back its tax levy rate by 2 cents, which accounts for $1.3 million in less revenue that staff continues to determine how to cut from expenditures.
Late this summer and much to the delight of city residents, Kearney began making mass improvements to its pickleball court complex off 19th Street. Demolition of the old courts and construction of a new salt barn for the street department began in late September.
The pickleball complex, located near the entry drive of Kearney High School, is being expanded to include 12 new courts, bathrooms, better lighting, additional parking and a new, smoother surface for the skate park. Pickleball complex updates are expected to be complete by May of 2023.
As of Sept. 30, Clay County Public Health Center confirmed its first case of monkeypox in the county. Testing is available at Clay County Public Health Center on a case-by-case basis. Anyone who believes they have monkeypox symptoms such as rash or lesions should call Clay County Public Health Center at 595-4200.
Liberty’s Wendy’s fast food restaurant opened Dec. 5 after being closed for 594 days. On April 20, 2021, a fire engulfed the former Liberty Wendy’s near Kansas Street and Victory Drive.
North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty July 19, after attempting to pull over a vehicle with expired plates. A series of stories profiled the young officer, his dedication to the protection and service of the community, the vigil that mourned for his life along with his funeral processional and details about the charges brought against accused shooter Joshua Rocha, who was arrested the same day as the shooting.
Rocha, 24, was indicted by a grand jury in August in connection with the officer’s slaying and his attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf in September. A court hearing is scheduled for Rocha in Clay County Circuit Court for March 21, 2023.
On Aug. 24, a single-engine plane crash injured two at the Roosterville Airport in rural Clay County. One suffered serious injuries and the person suffered minor injuries. The cause is being investigated by the highway patrol and federal authorities.
A Kansas City man who allegedly committed murder during a marijuana sale in 2020 in a Price Chopper parking lot near Liberty was found guilty by a Clay County jury in late August. Jurors found Blade Elliott, 22, guilty of second-degree murder, attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.
Elliot was sentenced in November to serve 30 years for second-degree murder, 27 years for armed criminal action and 10 years for attempted robbery. His legal team is appealing.
Detectives with Kansas City police announced in September solving the missing person case of a woman who disappeared 39 years ago. Gwendolyn Robinson went missing in 1983, but it was the summer of 2022 when her daughter, who never really knew her mother, filed a missing person’s report. According to Kansas City police, Deoina Mitchell came to police hoping to find answers about her mother, who disappeared when she was a toddler.
The cold murder case was one of an African-American female between the ages of 17 and 23 that Clay County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating for nearly 40 years. According to previous Courier-Tribune reporting, skeletal remains were discovered April 18, 1985, in a field near Missouri Highway 210 and Boyer Road in southwest Clay County. A brown tortoise-shell-colored hair comb was found at the scene.
Investigators are still trying to solve the homicide.
A Smithville school bus crash injured two students and the bus driver Sept. 12, at Mt. Olivet Road between Jami Drive and NE 120th Street. All injured suffered minor injuries, were treated and released from a nearby hospital the same day.
Later in the month, the bus driver, 40-year-old Alissa M. Batliner, was cited for careless and imprudent driving after investigators determined distracted driving lead to the crash.
In Mid-September it was announced the first of two trials for Garland “Joey” Nelson, who was charged with murdering two brothers in northwest Missouri and dumping the victims’ rental truck in Holt, would begin. The case stems from the murders of Nick and Justin Diemel of Wisconsin. The brothers came to Missouri on a business trip to check on cattle.
At the end of September, Nelson withdrew his not guilty plea and took a plea deal, pleading guilty to two counts of murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
It was announced in mid-October that Jenna M. Boedecker, 33, who was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 after her infant and toddler daughters were found dead outside their rural Kearney residence on the Fourth of July in 2018, would be standing trial Oct. 17. Court documents state the children were “killed by hyperthermia after being left in a hot automobile with inadequate care.”
In October, the trial was continued and is now set for May 15, 2023.
One worker died and at least three others were injured around Oct. 26 when a bridge under construction near Kearney at 148th Street and Shady Grove Road, collapsed. Contractor crews had been pouring concrete when the bridge gave way.
The worker killed in the collapse was identified as Marine veteran Connor Ernst, 22. He was laid to rest in early November. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration continues its investigation and a cause of the collapse has yet to be released.
In December, Liberty police increased patrols as the department reported an uptick in shoplifting and organized retail thefts at stores along the Kansas Street corridor and at other retail locations in the city. Liberty Police Lt. Nathan Mulch said officers responded to one shopping center more than 80 times in 2022, with shoplifting losses estimated at $80,000.
“We have responded to approximately 230 larceny calls in 2022 along the Kansas Street corridor from I-35 to Highway 291,” he wrote in an email to the Courier-Tribune.
Discussions continued in August between developers and Liberty city leaders regarding a massive upscale development that may include residential and retail spaces in 1,055-acre mixed-use community surrounding Liberty North High School. In August, developers told city leaders they rebranded the project “Montage Liberty.” The developers’ proposal also includes a trail system, butterfly and zen gardens, pocket parks, sledding hill, fishing lakes, an amphitheater, arts center, demonstration farm and a stable.
In August, developers said they seek approval of a special reimbursement plan to the tune of roughly 19% of the $1.9 billion total build project value, or roughly $379 million, for an development incentive. Discussion of the project, which have been in the works for a decade, continue.
Amazon gave media and city leaders a tour in early November of its latest sorting center in Liberty. The facility currently provides 1,000 local jobs.
Site leader Mikenna McEntee figures that number will grow by another 500 in the next couple months. The center at 2299 S. Withers Road is Amazon’s 11th operational site in the Kansas City metro area.
