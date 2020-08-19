Semi wreck causes slow down on I-35

LIBERTY — Northbound Interstate 35 at mile marker 23 near Liberty is currently reduced to one lane after a semi-truck crash Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Missouri Department of Transportation reports a bridge pier was struck by the semi and crews are on scene to evaluate the bridge’s structure. The crash and related lane closure currently has traffic backed up to Liberty Hospital. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.
Details have yet to be released as to what caused the crash or those who may be injured. Bookmark mycouriertribune.com or download the Courier-Tribune NOW app to follow updates on this developing story.
