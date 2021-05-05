Senior services honors older Americans with free programming

CLAY COUNTY — Every May, the Administration for Community Living leads the nation’s observance of Older Americans Month. The theme for 2021 is “Communities of Strength.” To build on those communities within the county, a group called the Northland Living Well Collaborative has been formed.

Tina Uridge, executive director of Clay County Senior Services, said the groups are working together to aid seniors, especially with issues of health and overall well being.

“We know that one in three seniors is living with a chronic disease,” she said. “It may be COPD, chronic pain, diabetes … the idea is that we partner together to make sure any senior who would like to be empowered and active with their own health and healthy decisions, can find access to a free program.”

The collaborative members are: AV Yoga and Wellness, Clay County Senior Services, KC Quality Improvement Consortium, Liberty Parks & Recreation, Mid-America Regional Council, North Kansas City Hospital, Northland Shepherd’s Center, Regional Arthritis Centers and University of Missouri Extension.

There are many things that seniors all can do to nurture ourselves, reinforcing strength, and continuing to thrive, including taking a more active role in health, Uridge encourages.

“With the nine partners, we believe that we can find the right class for our seniors,” Uridge said. “We want to help coordinate and get people to the classes they need. If one place can’t get a person in, say a person thought about North Kansas City Hospital, but a class opened with Liberty Parks, we will help them find that access.”

Materials are funded by the Northland Health Alliance through a grant by the Liberty Hospital Foundation, she said.

As an example, the Liberty Parks Department offers these evidence-based programs including Active Living Everyday which helps seniors set goals and build confidence. There’s a Matter of Balance which aids in reducing fear of falling while learning exercises to increase strength and balance.

Plus, there’s Aging Mastery, along with the classes on diabetes self-management, healthier living with chronic diseases and walking with ease.

“Another benefit is that the seniors learn to build support with and for each other,” Uridge said. “Knowledge and education are powerful tools.”

To help seniors learn about programs, there are introductory sessions. The next is coming at 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, May 7. Classes are on successive Fridays, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and running to noon, starting May 14.

“You learn how to be that advocate for yourself,” Uridge said.