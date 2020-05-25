LIBERTY — Liberty residents may recognize Trevor Lerit from local B&B Theatre’s Johnny’s Jazz Bar and Grill. Or, it could be from a number of other things as the Liberty North graduate shines brightly in the community.

“So with school,” Lerit said, “I’ve done a lot.”

While attending Liberty North High School, Lerit participated in speech and debate for three years; Distributive Education Clubs of America for two years; two years of the school’s Key Club, which is dedicated to community service; and he helped tutor elementary school students over summer break.

Lerit also was on the North football, track, tennis and basketball teams as well as Model United Nations. To top it all off, he was invited to be part of the National Honors Society as an executive council member.

“And then I was a part of our daily broadcast for two years on the sports media side, which was like directing and producing games on television,” Lerit added.

Recognized as an overachiever, Lerit is no average Eagle. In addition to his many activities, Lerit also worked to earn good grades and be prepared for his next steps in college. Taking Advanced Placement World History, overnment, literature, English, Physics I and II and calculus AB, he leaves high school with a GPA of 3.93 and college credits.

Lerit plans to study journalism at the Reynolds Institute and Journalism School at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

“Outside of school, ... if I wasn’t working, I was either out taking pictures or making videos,” he said. “It sounds kind of cheesy, but I’m kind of an aspiring filmmaker/journalist. I just love making videos. … I’ve actually got a YouTube channel (youtube.com/trevorlfilms) where I record my blogs and podcasts.”

High school was an experience, Lerit explained. Leaving his classmates won’t be easy.

“Personally, (I’ll miss most) the interactions with the students, teachers, faculty,” he said. “I love talking to people, and I think one thing I’ll definitely miss is going around and just being in the community.”

Too many people to name through high school made an impact on Lerit’s life, he said.

If he had to, he said, “I have a friend group. We’re called the Iron Bagel and I just want to shoutout to those guys. They helped me through just everything and made my high school what it was.”

For those entering high school, Lerit advises them to “be yourself.”

“Do what you like to do. Because if you don’t do it,” he said, “then you’re ultimately not going to be happy. So just be the best that you can be and don’t be afraid to be yourself.”

Moving forward in life, Lerit said high school has taught him to take the opportunities he’s presented with. Additionally, he said discipline is key.

“I think one thing that is good for everyone, a piece of philosophy that I’ve acquired is, discipline is freedom. Just sticking with whatever you do, no matter if it’s tough, knowledge will probably lead to the best outcomes.”