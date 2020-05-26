LIBERTY — The curtain is closing on Alexandria Johnson’s high school career, but it doesn’t leave her wanting, she said.

“I think the biggest thing that I learned throughout high school is the more you put yourself out there, the more opportunities will come to you,” she said. “I think the more you involve yourself in the things that truly make you happy, the more people you get to meet… and definitely more things come to you.”

In addition to being a board member of the National Honors Society, Johnson was heavily involved with her high school fine arts department from theater productions and choir to speech and debate.

“There were a few years where I actually would perform on the Blue Star stage because we were nominated for overall best performance,” Johnson said. “I (also) would do solo and ensemble every year with choir. We would normally go to state.”

The Blue Jay also placed in speech and debate tournaments for her humorous interpretations.

“I want to give the biggest ‘thank you’ to Mick Turpin and Don Johnson that are my theater and speech coaches. They have known me since I was in elementary school and they have seen me grow up. They have encouraged me to be nothing but myself,” she said. “My choir directors Danaya Roller and Rika Heruth truly helped me develop the voice I have, that I am going to be able to carry with me.”

Although she will miss seeing her teachers, Johnson said she has made amazing relationships with them and will maintain contact.

“They’re family,” the graduate said. “I look back at high school and would love to go back to support the things that I was a part ofI think that goes to show that the teachers at Liberty High School really make an impact on their students they really care about it more than just a grade in a class.”

Johnson is leaving high school with a 3.85 GPA and at least six college credits. Eager for a strong education, Johnson took College Composition, Advanced Placement government, AP world and AP psychology.

“I know a lot of people want to be valedictorian and have this sash, but I don’t necessarily think that a GPA determines how intelligent you are,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to be yourself. I think as cliche as it sounds, a lot of people go into high school thinking that you have to be something or act a certain type of way when that is not the case at all. You really truly find your friends and the people that you belong with as long as you are true to who you are.”

Attending the University of Missouri—Kansas City this fall, Johnson plans to study communications.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “That’ll get me ready for the journalist in me. I hope to be a news reporter in the future, I know that. And I’m also looking into possibly going into law school after that, just to open my horizons.”