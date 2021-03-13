Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14. On Saturday evening, clocks need to “spring forward” one hour.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of moving the clocks forward one hour from Standard Time during the summer months, and changing them back again in the fall. The general idea is that this allows us all to make better use of natural daylight.

To remember which way to set their clocks, folks often use the expression, “Spring forward, fall back.” Note that these dates are for locations in the United States and Canada only; other countries may follow different dates.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a,m. Sunday, Nov. 7.