Severe storms hitting Northland

According to Evergy’s outage map, thousands in the Kansas City metro are currently without power, including homes in Gladstone. To follow outages and learn about reconnection times, visit outagemap.evergy.com.

 Submitted illustration

CLAY COUNTY — A severe thunderstorm is making its way through the Northland as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 14. It is bringing high winds, lots of rain, power outages and high water to the area.

Drivers in the area of North Oak Trafficway and Vivion Road are reporting high water on roadways.

