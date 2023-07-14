Severe storms hitting Northland

According to Evergy’s outage map, thousands in the Kansas City metro are currently without power, including homes in Gladstone. To follow outages and learn about reconnection times, visit outagemap.evergy.com.
CLAY COUNTY — A severe thunderstorm is making its way through the Northland as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 14. It is bringing high winds, lots of rain, power outages and high water to the area.
Drivers in the area of North Oak Trafficway and Vivion Road are reporting high water on roadways. According to Evergy’s outage map, thousands in the Kansas City metro are currently without power, including homes in Gladstone. To follow outages and learn about reconnection times, visit outagemap.evergy.com.
Emergency responders reminder drivers to not drive into or through high water as flash flooding is possible.
According to the National Weather Service, a severe storm warning is in effect for the area until 5 p.m.
At 4:21 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Missouri City to near Lake Lotawana to near Freeman, moving east at 45 mph,” reads a release from the weather service. “Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Blue Springs, Liberty, Raymore, Warrensburg, Grain Valley, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Oak Grove, Odessa, Greenwood, Higginsville, Lexington, Peculiar, Sugar Creek, Buckner, Holden and Lake Lotawana.”
The storm, according to the weather service, could bring large hail and winds up to 70 miles per hour.
