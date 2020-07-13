Shamrock Roofing and Construction has opened nominations for its “Roof 4 a Hero” campaign, whereby a new replacement roof will be rewarded to a veteran or active first responder (police, fire, EMT, or healthcare worker) living in the Kansas City, Missouri region, according to a company press release.

“My father was a 23-year veteran who inspired me to help other veterans like him,” said Garen Armstrong, president of Shamrock Roofing and Construction, who founded the program in 2017. “This year, given the COVID-19 pandemic, we have opened this opportunity up to first responders, who now more than ever are putting their lives on the line every day to serve our communities.”

Entrants must be honorably or medically discharged or active military or first responders currently living in Johnson, Wyandotte, or Leavenworth counties in Kansas or Jackson, Platte or Clay counties in Missouri. Entrants must own their own home with insurance and submit a DD214. Friends, family, caregivers or recipients of service may submit an entry on behalf of a veteran or first responder. The entry must share why the nominee is in need of a new roof.

To make a nomination, visit shamrockroofer.com/roof-hero-giveaway/. The winner will be announced at the end of the summer.