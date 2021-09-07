Sheriff’s deputies catch suspects in suspected armed robbery

CLAY COUNTY — One suspect is in jail after being arrested by Clay County deputies in relation to an attempted armed robbery Monday morning in Independence.

The incident began before 4 a.m. Monday when two white men, one allegedly armed with a rifle, demanded the cash register from a CVS store in Independence.

Police there reported the store clerk fired a gunshot at the two suspects, prompting them to flee.

Independence police reported seeing the pair flee in an SUV from the store and then imitated a pursuit. Officers stopped the chase, police said, after dangerous driving by one of the suspects.

Clay County deputies then located the vehicle, a maroon Trailblazer, in a motel parking lot in Randolph.

“We were looking for the vehicle after Independence reported the vehicle was headed west on 70,” said Clay County Sheriff’s Office PR Manager Sarah Boyd, adding when deputies located the vehicle, a rifle could be seen in the back seat.

The suspect vehicle had been reported stolen.

One of the male suspects was arrested at the scene. As of press time, charge information was unavailable.