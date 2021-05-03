CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate that occurred Monday, May 3.

“This afternoon, at approximately 2:20 p.m., a female inmate suffered a medical emergency at the Clay County Detention Center. She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased,” states a release.

The Clay County Investigative Squad, a group of investigators from surrounding law enforcement agencies, was activated and is investigating the circumstances of the inmate’s death. The victim’s name has not been released as detectives are attempting to notify next of kin.

“No additional information is available at this time as the investigation remains active,” states the release.

More details on this developing story will be published as they become available.