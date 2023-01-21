CLAY COUNTY — Authorities at Clay County Sheriff’s Office are once again warning residents about scammers pretending to be members of law enforcement.
“We've gotten many reports the last couple of days from residents who have received calls from scammers claiming to be with our office. The scammers say that you will be served with civil papers. The scammer knows your name, address and at least some of your Social Security number,” states a sheriff’s office social media post, adding these personal details can be obtained online. “The scammer doesn't ask for money initially, but tells you to call another number. Some have reported the scammer gives them a time window of when they'll show up to ‘serve papers.’"
The scam is nothing new, reports the sheriff’s office as members of law enforcement have warned the public before about giving money or private information to anyone over the phone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office or another law enforcement agency.
“Our civil deputies do not call in advance before serving you papers, they just show up. Just like we don't call and tell you that you have warrants, as so many scammers try to say,” reads the sheriff’s office social media post.
Other recent scams have included callers pretending to be deputies, saying people need to pay to avoid warrants and other legal matters via gift cards or using money wiring mobile applications.
If anyone is unsure if a call they received was really from Clay County Sheriff’s Office, they can call the sheriff office’s non-emergency number at 407-3700.
