CLAY COUNTY — The sheriff’s office in Clay County is reminding residents to not provide financial information over the phone when receiving a call after a woman was scammed for $200,000 this week.
“A man called the victim saying her cyber security service had expired. He spoofed the phone number of the cyber security company the victim actually used and knew her account information. The victim reported the scammer did not sound like he was from the United States,” shared Clay County Sheriff’s Office on social media Thursday, May 4.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victim allowed the caller to remote into her computer and he told her he would refund her $1,500 for her security service subscription, but that he “accidentally sent the money twice.”
“He asked the victim to return the money to him via a Bitcoin kiosk in Liberty. Over the course of several days, he continued to say he was working on her computer and requesting the victim make deposits at various Bitcoin kiosks. The victim soon discovered $200,000 was missing from her bank accounts,” reports the sheriff’s office.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021, an increase of more than 70% over the previous year.
The FTC received fraud reports from more than 2.8 million consumers in 2021, with the most commonly reported category being imposter scams followed by online shopping scams. According to the FTC, there are four tell-tale signs something may be a scam.
The first, scammers pretend to be from an organization you know.
“Scammers often pretend to be contacting you on behalf of the government. They might use a real name, like the Social Security Administration, the IRS, or Medicare or make up a name that sounds official. Some pretend to be from a business you know, like a utility company, a tech company or even a charity asking for donations,” reads the consumer alert portion of the FTC website.
The second sign, the caller says there’s a problem or a prize.
“They might say you’re in trouble with the government, you owe money, someone in your family had an emergency or that there’s a virus on your computer,” states the FTC site. “Some scammers say there’s a problem with one of your accounts and that you need to verify some information. Others will lie and say you won money in a lottery or sweepstakes but have to pay a fee to get it.”
Scammers also pressure you act immediately and tell you to pay in a specific way, states the FTC.
“They often insist that you pay by using cryptocurrency, by wiring money through a company like MoneyGram or Western Union or by putting money on a gift card and then giving them the number on the back. Some will send you a check, that will later turn out to be fake, then tell you to deposit it and send them money,” states the trade commission site.
To help avoid becoming a scam victim, investigators with the sheriff’s office recommend the following:
• Never allow someone to access your computer remotely unless you have initiated the interaction with a member of a trusted business or organization.
• If something seems suspicious, call the company directly before providing any information or access.
• Do not provide information about financial accounts over the phone on a call you did not initiate.
"Legitimate businesses will not request payment via Bitcoin kiosk, gift card or similar unconventional methods. They also won’t 'accidentally deposit too much money in your account," states the sheriff's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.