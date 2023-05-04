fraud alert

CLAY COUNTY — The sheriff’s office in Clay County is reminding residents to not provide financial information over the phone when receiving a call after a woman was scammed for $200,000 this week.

“A man called the victim saying her cyber security service had expired. He spoofed the phone number of the cyber security company the victim actually used and knew her account information. The victim reported the scammer did not sound like he was from the United States,” shared Clay County Sheriff’s Office on social media Thursday, May 4.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com, @myCTAmanda1 on Twitter or 903-6001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.