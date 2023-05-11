Sheriff’s office warns of mail forwarding scam

The sheriff’s office of Clay County is warning residents of mail fraud after a resident fell victim to someone fraudulently forwarding the victim’s mail to Florida and attempted to open a credit card in the victim’s name. To help prevent this from happening to more residents, the sheriff’s office recommends signing up for informed delivery through the U.S. Postal Service.

CLAY COUNTY — The sheriff’s office of Clay County is warning residents of mail fraud after a resident fell victim to someone fraudulently forwarding the victim’s mail to Florida and attempted to open a credit card in the victim’s name.

“The scammer went online to have the mail forwarded for a period of about six weeks. When the victim spoke with his local post office, they said it had happened to another person as well,” reported the sheriff’s office on social media. “Investigation is continuing.”

