MISSOURI CITY — Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a potential explosive device at Gano and Water streets in Missouri City, which is located in southeastern Clay County, Feb. 21, according to a release from Sarah Boyd, the office's public relations manager.
At about 10:30 a.m., detectives were following up on a resident’s report of possible explosives placed in his yard. The resident told the detectives he’d put a possible explosive he’d found in a box inside his home. He brought the box outside and placed it adjacent to railroad tracks.
Deputies evacuated the surrounding area and requested the Kansas City Missouri Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Unit. Deputies also ordered the temporary closure of the railroad tracks, the release stated.
KCPD’s Bomb Squad discovered the box did not contain an explosive device.
The resident said he must have grabbed the wrong box. He then took deputies inside his home and showed them the correct box, Boyd wrote in the release. The Bomb Squad safely removed it as that box did contain an explosive device. The Bomb Squad rendered it safe shortly before 1:30 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office then reopened the area and the railroad tracks. The investigation will continue, per the release.
"The man reported to investigators that the devices allegedly were being left in his yard so we are investigating where they came from and who put them there," Boyd said.
