Police lights

For more breaking and/or public safety news, visit MyCourierTribune.com.

 Metro Creative

MISSOURI CITY — Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a potential explosive device at Gano and Water streets in Missouri City, which is located in southeastern Clay County, Feb. 21, according to a release from Sarah Boyd, the office's public relations manager.

At about 10:30 a.m., detectives were following up on a resident’s report of possible explosives placed in his yard. The resident told the detectives he’d put a possible explosive he’d found in a box inside his home. He brought the box outside and placed it adjacent to railroad tracks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.