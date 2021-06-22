LIBERTY — Law enforcement officials with Clay County Sheriff's Office ended a disturbance without injury in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty Monday night, June 21.

Information released by the sheriff's office states around 8 p.m. Monday, 19 inmates were involved in "a disturbance and refused to return to their cells."

"We had an instance where there were a few who were upset with some food. The staff there were trying to make it right, but they weren't having any of it," Public Information Officer Capt. Robert Hays told the Courier-Tribune Tuesday, June 22, describing what lead to the incident. "There wasn't any physical altercation with staff or injuries or anything like that, they just weren't complying with instructions."

Because inmates initially were not complying, jail staff, following protocol, called in the Detention Emergency Response Team and the Special Tactics and Response Team. Those teams were able to quell the disturbance and return all inmates to their cells without further incident.

"It was a short-lived incident," said Hays, adding no inmate will face criminal charges as a result of the disturbance, but internal disciplinary action may occur. This may include loss of some privileges inside the jail.