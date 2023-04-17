Andrew Lester

CLAY COUNTY — Andrew Lester, 85, a white man of Kansas City, is charged with two felony counts in the Ralph Yarl shooting case. Yarl is a Black 16-year-old who went to the wrong house by mistake last week to pick up his younger brothers.

During a press conference in the Rooney Justice Center in downtown Liberty Monday, April 17, Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson explains the charges filed against Andrew Lester, the 85-year old white man who shot Ralph Yarl, a Black teen, last week after Yarl went to Lester's house by mistake.
The shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in a Kansas City North neighborhood has sparked national outrage after the shooter, who has yet to be publicly identified, was taken into custody on a 24-hour investigative hold and then released.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson takes questions from media Monday, April 17, after charging Andrew Lester in the Ralph Yarl shooting case.

