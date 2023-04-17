CLAY COUNTY — Andrew Lester, 85, a white man of Kansas City, is charged with two felony counts in the Ralph Yarl shooting case. Yarl is a Black 16-year-old who went to the wrong house by mistake last week to pick up his younger brothers.
Charge details
During a press conference Monday, April 17, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson said the case, referred to his office that day, had a racial component, but he would not elaborate on that component. Lester is charged with felony, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The assault charge, if convicted, carries upward of a life sentence while the second charge carries up to 15 years.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Thompson said Lester was not in custody on the charges at Clay County Detention Center. As of 10:30 p.m., Clay County Sheriff's Office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd said he had not been booked into the county jail.
Thompson told reporters Lester was charged with assault rather than attempted murder or a hate crime as the sentence for the class A assault charge under Missouri law carries a longer term if convicted.
“Other charges may not carry that same range of punishment,” he said. Bond is set at $200,000.
The shooting occurred before 10 p.m. April 13, after Yarl, a Staley High School standout student in the North Kansas City Public Schools District, knocked on the wrong door while attempting to pick up his younger siblings. Yarl was meant to go to a house on Northeast 115th Terrace, but went to 115th Street, about a block away.
What court documents state happened
The probable cause statement states Lester, who lives alone in the residence, had laid down to bed when he heard the doorbell ring and picked up his gun, a .32-caliber revolver, before responding to the door.
His residence has two doors at the front, one interior main door and one glass exterior storm door, both of which were locked. According to the court document, Lester said he opened the interior door and saw the Black male “pulling on the exterior storm door handle.” Lester told investigators he believed the Black male was trying to break in and shot twice within a few seconds of opening the door.
“(Lester) stated no words were exchanged during the incident and the male had not said anything prior to pulling on the door handle,” reads the probable cause statement. “He believed he was protecting himself from a physical confrontation and could not take the chance of the male coming in,” reads the probable cause statement.
Thompson said Yarl was shot twice, once in the head and once in the arm. When asked about why Lester was held for less than 24 hours before being released when initially brought in before charges were filed and why charges were brought several days after the shooting, Thompson told reporters law enforcement worked hard to conduct a thorough investigation.
“In this case, it was clear additional investigation needed to be done so that the case could be built upon a solid foundation,” the prosecuting attorney said.
At the scene, investigators found the glass door to Lester’s residence shattered; blood on the front porch, driveway and in the street in front of the house; the gun in a living room chair with two spent shell casings and more live rounds in the chamber; and a wireless surveillance system receiver in a northeast bedroom that was determined to be no longer operational and two cameras on the residence.
A witness, described in court documents as a neighbor, said they heard an unknown vehicle pull into the elderly man’s driveway and thought it odd for him to have a visitor late at night.
“The witness stated a short time later they heard two to three gunshots from 1100 NE 115th St.,” reads the probable cause statement. “The witness stated after the gunshots were heard, (Ralph Yarl) was screaming that he had been shot.”
The witness also told investigators they observed the teen knock on neighbors’ doors asking for help. The teen had gone to multiple neighbors' houses before receiving help.
What Yarl told investigators from hospital
From his hospital room, yarl told investigators his mother told him to pick up his siblings from 1100 NE 115th St. The actual address where his brothers were located was on Northeast 115th Terrace.
“... He parked in the driveway and walked up to the front door. He stated he pressed the door bell and waited outside the front door,” reads the probable cause statement.
Yarl also said the man inside took a long time to answer the door and opened it holding a firearm.
“He stated he was immediately shot in the head and fell to the ground,” the court document reads. “… While on the ground, he was shot a second time in the arm.”
According to court documents, Yarl said he did not pull on the door handle and it was the first time at the residence, that he ran away to keep from being shot again and that the man in the house told him, “Don’t come around here.”
After first responders arrived, Yarl was transported to a hospital.
“My heart goes to the child and family involved in this case,” said Thompson at the press conference. “I wish him and his family strength and healing moving forward.”
One of the Yarl family's attorneys, Lee Merritt, told NBC News' Tom Llamas Monday night the teen, who was released from the hospital over the weekend, spoke with President Joe Biden Monday night and was relieved by the charges brought against his shooter and the support he has received. According to the attorney, Yarl suffered a critical, traumatic brain injury.
"He's had a whirlwind of a week," Merritt said on Llamas' show. "On Thursday, he was confronted with deadly force and shot in his head and he recovered and was released from the hospital on Saturday in stable condition."
Merritt called the fact that Yarl survived a "miracle," saying not only is his family "extremely relieved" the son, brother, stellar student and ambitious teen is alive, but so too is the entire country.
"And the president wanted to communicate that. He said that your story is an encouragement to the country and we are all waiting to see justice in your case," said Merritt, adding the president also spoke to Yarl about his clarinet playing as the president's father also played the clarinet and that the nation's leader invited Yarl to the White House and talked to him about his future.
Also Monday night, Merritt, a civil rights attorney who is representing the Yarls alongside fellow attorney Ben Crump, took to Twitter to say "justice delayed is justice denied."
“We are relieved that charges are finally moving forward, but are disappointed in the delay that necessitated national outcry for an obvious crime. We are cautiously optimistic about accountability and justice," wrote the attorneys in a joint statement.
In a separate NBC News report, it was reported neighbor James Lynch came to Yarl's rescue.
"I thought he was dead," Lynch told the outlet Monday.
No one deserves to "lay there like that," Lynch told the national news outlet.
“He hasn’t even begun to live his life yet. He didn’t deserve to get shot," NBC News reported the good samaritan as saying.
Lynch had gotten out of the shower Thursday night and was getting ready for bed when he heard shouting outside. He told reporters he went over to his kitchen window and saw a boy banging on the door of a nearby home.
"I heard somebody screaming, 'Help, help, I've been shot!'" Lynch said, according to NBC, adding the shouting was out of place for the normally quiet neighborhood.
By the time Lynch got to the teen, his face and arms were covered in blood.
Lynch told him, "I'm going to grab your hand really tight." He checked Yarl's wrist for a pulse and asked him his name, age and where he went to school.
Yarl reportedly struggled to respond before he spelled his name. Another neighbor came over with towels to help with the bleeding, and according to Lynch, she and he waited with Yarl until paramedics arrived.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who was at Monday's press conference in Liberty, did not speak to reporters during the press conference, but posted to Twitter Monday saying he spoke with Yarl's mother. He called Yarl "a child who never should have been in harms way merely going to a door to pick up his siblings."
"I shared with her my personal commitment to ensuring we find justice for her son, her family and all hurting now in our city," he wrote. In another tweet, Lucas called the charges against Lester "this first step towards justice."
What fellow students are doing to support Yarl
In a show of support and unity for Yarl, Staley students will take part in a unity walk Tuesday, April 18, at Staley High School.
"With his fellow members of the Falcon Brigade band playing, students will lock arms as they walk around the school in a circle. Many students will be wearing blue, Ralph’s favorite color. This display of unity is intended to support Ralph in his recovery and have a positive impact on the community," said NKC Schools Communication Director Susan Hiland Monday.
The unity walk is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. Media will not be allowed on school property for the event.
"Our thoughts are with the Yarl family, and I know I speak for all of us when we wish him a full and quick recovery. Ralph is an excellent student and talented musician. He maintains a stellar GPA while taking mostly college-level courses. While he loves science and hopes to pursue that career path, his passion is music. Thankfully, we know he is now recovering alongside family," wrote North Kansas City School District Superintendent Dan Clemens in a message to district families Monday.
Staley High School is in the NKC Schools district.
Liberty vs StaleyA moment of silence for #RalphYarl and his health before the game. A very nice gesture from the @LHSBlueJays Athletic Department. pic.twitter.com/26ddt9IT81— Liam (@liamkeating7) April 18, 2023
In addition to the unity walk, ahead of a Liberty girls soccer game Monday night against Staley at Liberty, Liberty High School's athletic department held a moment of silence in honor of Yarl and his health.
CLAY COUNTY — The shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in a Kansas City North neighborhood has…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.