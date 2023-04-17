Ralph Yarl

The shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in a Kansas City North neighborhood has sparked national outrage after the shooter, who has yet to be publicly identified, was taken into custody on a 24-hour investigative hold and then released.

The shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in a Kansas City North neighborhood has sparked national outrage after the shooter, who has yet to be publicly identified, was taken into custody on a 24-hour investigative hold and then released.

Under Missouri law, the shooter had to be released as no charges have been filed to date.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, April 17, a GoFundMe set up for Yarl’s medical expenses has raised more than $1.2 million.
