Golf

 Metro Creative

KEARNEY — A four-man golf scramble fundraiser for Kearney police’s Shop With a Cop Christmas charity will tee off at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at MariMack Golf Complex.

The tournament will include a $10,000 or trip hole-in-one prize. Tickets include golfing and cart rental, two Mulligans, a drink ticket and lunch by Fox & Fire BBQ.

