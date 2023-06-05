featured top story Shop With a Cop Kearney golf tourney June 17 Jun 5, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A four-man golf scramble fundraiser for Kearney police’s Shop With a Cop Christmas charity will tee off at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at MariMack Golf Complex. Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — A four-man golf scramble fundraiser for Kearney police’s Shop With a Cop Christmas charity will tee off at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at MariMack Golf Complex.The tournament will include a $10,000 or trip hole-in-one prize. Tickets include golfing and cart rental, two Mulligans, a drink ticket and lunch by Fox & Fire BBQ.Proceeds benefit the Shop With a Cop program, which takes underprivileged children in the community Christmas shopping.To learn more, including ticket costs, call 903-2677 or email dparker@kearneymo.us. More from this section One Form of Menopause Hormone Therapy Might Raise Blood Pressure Master Business Skills Without Paying for an MBA Iceland, a pioneer for geothermal energy? Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Kearney announces hall of fame class of 2023 TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Do companies advertise ineffective supplements? What Is a Usury Law and How Does It Affect My Interest Rates? Oklahoma gets past Stanford, advances to championship series Could the humble mushroom help save us from climate change? Michael Vick, Larry Fitzgerald lead College FB HOF ballot BBQ fundraiser benefits Kearney parks scholarships Living History Museum reenacts 1875 this Saturday Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHere are the Catholic parishes that will close or merge in the Archdiocese of St. LouisProsecuting attorney receives death threats in Ralph Yarl shooting caseBearded Runner Scott Green faces colon cancerKearney girls win 1st state championshipSmithville debate team needs help getting to nationalsClifton 'Ed' CollinsSmithville's Farrell wins state championshipMcGuire, Wisdom no-hit Rockhurst; send Eagles back to final fourRobert Dean HeadSmithville girls soccer heads to finals Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
