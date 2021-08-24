LIBERTY — The first day of school got off to an odd start for some in Liberty as Warren Hills Elementary School was temporarily placed in lockdown after officers responded nearby for a report of shots fired.

Officers responded approximately 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, to Place Liberte and La Chateau drives on the report of shots fired, states a Liberty police social media release.

“Upon arrival, officers investigated and determined a work crew in the area heard the shots and notified a neighbor. No injuries or property damage has been reported. No active threat has been identified,” states the release.

The neighborhood location is approximately half a mile from the elementary school so the school was notified and temporarily placed in lockdown.

While he did not say how long the school was placed in lockdown, Capt. Andy Hedrick, Liberty police’s public information officer, said classes were not disrupted and that a school resource officer was at the school with school personnel at the time of the incident as a precaution.

“The shots reportedly came from a suspect vehicle, which left the area in an unknown direction,” states the police release.

The vehicle is described as a blue Dodge Magnum with black wheels, some missing hubcaps, dark tinted windows and a full moon sticker on the rear window. There is no suspect driver or occupant description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Liberty Police Department at 439-4701 or the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS (8477).