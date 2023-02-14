KANSAS CITY — For those headed to the Chiefs Super Bowl celebration parade and rally Wednesday, Feb. 15, Kansas City Area Transportation Authority will offer a variety of park-and-ride shuttle locations, including one in the Northland.
A shuttle will be available from Worlds of Fun, located at 4545 Worlds of Fun Avenue in Kansas City. The shuttle will drop off at Truman Road and Lydia Avenue. Other shuttle locations include Hy-Vee Arena and Swope Park/Kansas City Zoo in Kansas City, Missouri; Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Kansas; and Metro Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
Park-and-ride shuttles run from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and again at end of the rally.
“Riders need to return to the drop-off location for their specific shuttle,” states a KCTA release.
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
