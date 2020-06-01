Six fatalities in Missouri over Memorial Day weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight deaths over Memorial Day weekend from 6 p.m. Friday, May 22 through midnight Monday, May 25. Zero deaths were from Clay County.

Additionally, there were 341 traffic crashes, 112 injuries, six fatalities, 111 driving while intoxicated charges and 112 drug arrests. Crashes and DWIs are up from last year's 296 and 96 respectively, while injuries are down from last year's 127.

On the water, there were 10 boating crashes during the counting period compared to last year's seven, 7 boating injuries compared to last year's three, two drownings compared to last year's zero, 11 boating while intoxicated charges compared to last year's 10, and three drug arrests.