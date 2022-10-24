SMITHVILLE — A bevy of community organizations and events is coming to Smithville in the coming days. The following is a brief listing.
Oct. 24
Smithville Main Street District’s organization committee meets at 11 a.m. the fourth Monday of the month. The next meeting is Monday, Oct. 24, at Cornerstone Coffee.
“The Organization Committee builds a governing framework that includes a diverse representation of business and property owners, citizens, schools, churches, public officials, chambers of commerce, historians, and preservation organizations,” states a release.
To learn more, email smithvillmainstreetdistrict@gmail.com.
Also on the fourth Monday of the month is a poker benefit at Smithville’s American Legion Post, 2607 Missouri Highway 92. Registration is at 6 p.m. and play begins at 7 p.m. There is a $20 donation requested for buy-in. Rebuys are in the first session.
Each month’s event raises funds for a different charity. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
Oct. 25
A chance to meet aldermen from Smithville’s Second Ward will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at City Hall, 107 W. Main St. Another chance to meet the aldermen will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Smithville Main Street District’s economic vitality committee meets at 4:30 p.m. the 4th Tuesday of the month at Chop’s BBQ & Catering. To learn more, email smithvillmainstreetdistrict@gmail.com.
Oct. 26
Smithville Mayor Damien Boley will be on hand for Coffee with the Mayor from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Cornerstone Coffee, 100 S. Bridge St.
Oct. 28
A Witches Brew at the Cottage night will start at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Rose Cottage Boutique, 202 N. Bridge St.
The event will feature Halloween-themed shopping and a chance to create an intention bracelet.
Oct. 29
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., families can create free wooden pumpkin crafts at Porters Ace Hardware, 15700 N. U.S. Highway 169.
Smithville Historical Society will host a cemetery tour with actors portraying some of the city’s famed residents for families with young children from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Smithville Memorial Cemetery off U.S. Highway 169. A version for adults and teens will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
There will be free candy for those 12 and younger during the early tour.
Admission is $10 per family or $5 per one pair of adult and child. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/smithvillehistoricalsociety.
Oct. 30
A community trunk-or-treat event is from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at First Baptist Church of Smithville, 300 S. Bridge St.
“We’ll have fun decorations, tons of candy, treats, popcorn, hot dogs, chips and more,” states a release. “So put on your costumes and join us for a safe and fun celebration.”
Nov. 5
The second annual Old Time Fiddlers Contest is Saturday, Nov. 5, at Smithville American Legion. Registrations starts at noon with the contest at 1 p.m.
Divisions include junior for those 16 and younger and senior for those 60 and older.
For more details, call 532-8115 or email hopehallowell@gmail.com.
The Legion will also host a benefit concert that night with proceeds going toward Toys for Tots.
Outlaw Jim & The Whiskey Benders will play and the fundraiser runs 7 to 11 p.m.
Admission is $20 or $10 with two gifts per person.
