Smithville American Legion Auxiliary offers Memorial Day program

SMITHVILLE — Smithville American Legion Auxiliary’s Memorial Day program will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, at Smithville Memorial Cemetery, 126 N. U.S. Highway 169.

Shawn Moore, executive director and founder of Caregivers on the Homefront, will be the guest speaker. Music will be provided by Angela Viebrock and the American Legion Band. The rifle volley will be by the Post 58 Honor Guard.

Everyone is welcome to attend and encouraged to bring a lawn chair. If there is inclement weather, the program will be held inside American Legion Post No. 58, located at 2607 Missouri Highway 92.