Smithville bridge ices over, treated by city

SMITHVILLE — After a non-injury rear-ending car accident in Smithville, North Bridge Street closed briefly this morning after the bridge had frozen over.

"A vehicle stopped for a school bus and a second vehicle stopped behind them," Smithville Area Fire Protection District Chief Dave Cline said. "Then the third vehicle failed to stop. ... The bridge was iced over."

The school bus was not involved, Cline added. Following the accident the fire chief called the city of Smithville and asked if they could send a team to treat the bridge. Cline added that it was only the bridge that needed treatment and that roads were clear.

"As soon as I heard that had happened, I called a team to go over there," Public Works Director Chuck Soules said. "They told me they were already at the bridge and were waiting for the area to clear. The bridge is treated now."

The road is reopened for drivers.