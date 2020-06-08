SMITHVILLE — Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking a new member-at-large for the board of directors.
With a vacant seat on the chamber board, chamber members interested in having their names placed on the ballot or would like to recommend a member's name for the ballot can submit those names to the Chamber by emailing director@smithvillechamber.org by 3 p.m. Friday, June 12.
Following nominations, the election will be held for members to cast ballots from Monday, June 15 to Friday, June 19 online at the chamber website, smithvillechamber.org.
