SMITHVILLE — The regularly scheduled May meeting of Smithville Community in Action for Thursday, May 27, is canceled, according to organizers. That is the Smithville School District's last day of classes.

The next meeting will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24 and will be a planning meeting. The group will review the strategic plan created last year, assess progress and then turn to looking at sustainability. Sustainability will be a means to continue to engage with volunteers and the community.

For answers to questions, contact Gini Fite at fiteg@smithville.k12.mo.us.