Smithville fire district responds to 2 kitchen fires in less than week

After responding to two stovetop fires in less than a week, Smithville Area Fire Protection District has taken to social media to remind people of the fire dangers related to cooktops.

 Submitted photo/Smithville Area Fire Protection District

SMITHVILLE — After responding to two stovetop fires in less than a week, Smithville Area Fire Protection District has taken to social media to remind people of the fire dangers related to cooktops.

“Thankfully, (the Sept. 1 fire) only resulted in smoke within the home. Neither incident caused any injuries,” states a social media post from the district. “These incidents spur us to pass along some fire safety information regarding cooking fires.”

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.