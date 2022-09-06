Smithville fire district responds to 2 kitchen fires in less than week

SMITHVILLE — After responding to two stovetop fires in less than a week, Smithville Area Fire Protection District has taken to social media to remind people of the fire dangers related to cooktops.
“Thankfully, (the Sept. 1 fire) only resulted in smoke within the home. Neither incident caused any injuries,” states a social media post from the district. “These incidents spur us to pass along some fire safety information regarding cooking fires.”
Never leave food cooking unattended on the stove, states the district.
“Ensure that everything combustible is removed from the cooktop before turning on the burners. Do not store anything, or unload groceries, on the cooktop. Ensure that burners are turned off when you are finished cooking.”
With push buttons becoming more common on stoves, the district urges residents be careful not to accidentally turn on the burners.
“Most new stoves with push buttons have a lock feature to prevent accidentally turning on the burners,” states the district.
In the event of a stovetop fire, every home needs a fire extinguisher available, states the district.
“Do not use water on a cooking fire, especially one which involves grease or oil. Do not try to move the burning pan outside or to the sink. You are likely to be burned or spread the fire,” reads a district social media post about fire safety. “Cover a burning pan with a lid or metal baking sheet. Do not use water or a towel. Flour and cornstarch also burn, it is safer and more efficient to use a fire extinguisher. If the fire is inside the oven, keep the oven door closed and turn off the oven.”
Residents should always call 911 to report a cooking fire, states the district.
“Even if you think the fire is out, let us check that it didn’t spread and we will help remove the smoke from your home,” states the district social media post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.