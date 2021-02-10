SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Area Fire Protection District reported an increase of 16% in the number of incidents responded to in 2020 compared to 2019. Last year, there were 1,371 incidents, of which, 982 were medical or rescue incidents, said Fire Chief Dave Cline. In 2019, there were 1,152 incidents.

“In responding to medical calls, I can say that our personnel were taking care of people who were much sicker than when we usually see them,” the chief said. “My estimation is that there has been strong apprehension in going to the hospital. That means those with diabetic issues, cardiac needs or respiratory challenges, were in poor shape.”

Cline said many calls were directly related to COVID-19. He said people would tell dispatch they were dealing with shortness of breath.

“It was a rough spring,” he said. “Mix that with allergies, anxiety and the virus, that made for a tough time. It definitely generated more runs.”

As did many fire departments and districts in 2020, Smithville personnel started assuming anyone needing medical help probably had COVID when responding to a call. Cline said he chose to do so to err on the side of keeping his staff safe.

“During this time, I can say that we have been updating the playbook,” he explained. “Smithville is not a small town. We may be a bedroom community, but we are not isolated. Like other suburbs, we have people who work in other communities and cities, but with COVID, we saw more people working at home. That can increase some of those emergency calls, too.”

That playbook update also included more information sharing with other cities in Clay County.

“I can say that the networks have been strengthened, especially as we are part of Operation Safe, the countywide effort to vaccination people against COVID,” Cline said. “It used to be maybe quarterly that we talked to each other, but now it is weekly, especially with the Clay County Public Health Center and the Clay County Emergency Management team. I feel like this cooperation will be lasting.”

The chief said personnel have also become astute at cleanliness and decontamination of the trucks and the station.

“These have been great steps that we have added,” Cline said. “The cleaning cycle in the station is every other day with the decontamination spray machine. It’s definitely not been status quo for a while. I worry about keeping my crews safe. I can’t lose crew.”

While the chief said the district did have few personnel members come down with coronavirus, those staff members recovered.

“The year before, we had the flu run through the team,” Cline said. “This year, no one dealt with the flu. I truly believe our hygiene practices and cleaning surfaces has helped. I know we aren’t out of the woods, but I feel like we will carry on as needed.”

In other areas, Smithville Area Fire Protection District personnel responded to 74 fire calls. In 2020, the majority were brush and grass fires, followed by trash burns.

“These numbers are impacted by the amount of rainfall we get,” the chief explained.

The bulk of incident calls came on Friday and Saturday.

“During Friday through the weekend, our population can increase by 10,000 or more as people head to Smithville Lake,” the chief said. “These numbers increase during the mild days and summer. There are people heading to the campgrounds and the lake.”

Along with the responses to accidents and fires, Cline said the certified safety seat installer installed 19 child safety seats in 2020. Additionally, personnel installed 52 smoke alarms and provided batteries for 27 existing smoke alarms. Firefighters also collectively completed 3,875 hours of training.